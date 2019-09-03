App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet clears over Rs 9,000 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank

The government will provide Rs 4,557 crore as one-time recapitalisation to IDBI Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government on September 3 approved over Rs 9,000 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank with a view to increasing the lender's capital base.

The Union Cabinet has cleared recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with one-time infusion of funds by both the government and the LIC, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

LIC, which has a controlling stake in the lender, will infuse Rs 4,700 crore out of the Rs 9,000 crore.

Close

The government will provide Rs 4,557 crore as one-time recapitalisation to IDBI Bank, Javadekar said.

related news

The government had during the Union Budget announced capital infusion of Rs 70,000 into public sector banks.

IDBI Bank expects to exit the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework sometime next year , CNBC-TV18 reports.

After the capital Infusion, IDBI Bank expects to raise further capital on its own,  the news channel reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #IDBI Bank #LIC

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.