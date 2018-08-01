App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet clears LIC-IDBI deal

The LIC-IDBI deal has been approved, a source said after the meeting of Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Cabinet today cleared the purchase of 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank by state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), sources said. As per the proposal, the debt-laden bank will issue preferential shares to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to raise capital.

The LIC-IDBI deal has been approved, a source said after the meeting of Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

LIC already has 7-7.5 per cent stake in the bank and will acquire the remaining for majority holding.

Although, the proposed acquisition by LIC would not bring any money to the government, the bank would get capital support between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 13,000 crore, depending on the share price of the bank.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Business #Cabinet #Companies #IDBI deal #LIC

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.