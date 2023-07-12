Cabinet clears Janvishwas Bill tweak to ease compliance load on busineses

The Janvishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill proposes to decriminalise various offences in 42 laws.

The Cabinet on July 12 gave its approval to the Janvishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, which aims to reduce the compliance burden on companies for the ease of doing business, CNBC Awaaz reported citing sources.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in presence of all ministers. The development comes amid rising whispers of a ministerial reshuffle before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The bill proposes to decriminalise various offences under 42 laws. It is likely to be tabled in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The World Bank 'Ease of Doing Business' report has ranked India at 63rd position against the 77th rank in 2018. The development comes after the Centre asked 19 ministries to do away with outdated provisions in the 42 laws.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha last December by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and was referred to a 31-member joint parliamentary committee for review.

The panel report, tabled on March 20, said decriminalising minor offences would "reduce the burden on judiciary and prisons" while easing the doing of business and easing the living of the individuals at the same time, PTI reported.

"Some of the proposed amendments are introducing suitable adjudication mechanisms, wherever applicable and feasible for dealing with minor offences. This would go a long way in reducing the burden on the judiciary, unclog courts and help in efficient justice dispensation," it said.

The Acts which are being amended include The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; Public Debt Act, 1944; Pharmacy Act, 1948; Cinematograph Act, 1952; Copyright Act, 1957; Patents Act, 1970; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.