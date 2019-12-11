Cabinet Meeting Live: Approves Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme for PSBs to purchase financially sound NBFC assets

An approval for a revision in the funding pattern of three approved priority corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV projects, namely, the Aerocity to Tughlakabad, the R.K Ashram to Janakpuri (West) and the Mukundpur - Maujpur, with a 50:50 sharing of land cost between Government of India (GoI) and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), was also given by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project which is Rs 24,948.65 crore remains unchanged.