Cabinet Meeting Live: Approves Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme for PSBs to purchase financially sound NBFC assets

Dec 11, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
NHAI authorised to set up infra investment trust
Cabinet approves Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2019
Relief for NBFCs, HFCs likely
The Union Cabinet has given its approval for signing the agreement on Social Security between the Republic of India and the Federative Republic of Brazil.
An approval for a revision in the funding pattern of three approved priority corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV projects, namely, the Aerocity to Tughlakabad, the R.K Ashram to Janakpuri (West) and the Mukundpur - Maujpur, with a 50:50 sharing of land cost between Government of India (GoI) and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), was also given by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project which is Rs 24,948.65 crore remains unchanged.
The Union Cabinet today approved the the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in the field of Medical Products Regulation.
The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India’s export of medical products to Saudi Arabia. It will also enable better coordination in international fora.
The Cabinet has approved an extension by three years and revision of PM’s Development Package for Horticulture in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
The Cabinet has also approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Japan in the steel sector. The MoU with Japan will aid in capacity building for high grade steel manufacturing in India, CNBC-TV18 reports.
The Union Cabinet has also approved the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, CNBC-TV18 reports. The amendments are aimed at removing bottlenecks and streamlining the insolvency resolution process. They are also expected to boost investment in financially distressed sectors.
The proposal to hike authorised capital and equity support for India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has also been given Cabinet approval, as per reports by CNBC-TV18. The authorised capital of IIFCL is expected to go up from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore.
It has also allowed PSBs to purchase high-rated pooled assets from financially sound NBFCs and HFCs, CNBC-TV18 reports.
The Cabinet has also given approval to the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme to help NBFCs, HFCs with liquidity. The proposed Government Guarantee support and resultant pool buyouts will help address NBFCs/HFCs resolve their temporary liquidity or cash flow mismatch issues, and enable them to continue contributing to credit creation and providing last mile lending to borrowers, thereby spurring economic growth.
It has also authorised the NHAI to set up an infrastructure investment trust and to monetise national highway projects, CNBC-TV18 reports.