English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 2 Days to go | Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cabinet approves tweaks in scheme for semiconductors, display manufacturing ecosystem; pegs fiscal support at 50 pc of project cost

    Announcing the decision of the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the modifications will strengthen the semiconductor scheme, thus raising capacities within the country, encouraging investments, and creating employment opportunities.

    PTI
    September 21, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
    Semiconductor

    Semiconductor

    The Cabinet on Wednesday approved modifications in the scheme for semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem, with uniform fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost for all technology nodes under the ambitious programme.

    Announcing the decision of the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the modifications will strengthen the semiconductor scheme, thus raising capacities within the country, encouraging investments, and creating employment opportunities.

    "Under modified programme, a uniform fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost shall be provided across all technology nodes for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs," an official release said.

    Given the niche technology and nature of compound semiconductors and advanced packaging, the modified programme shall provide fiscal support of 50 per cent of capital expenditure for setting up of compound semiconductors / silicon photonics / sensors / discrete semiconductors fabs.

    "The programme has attracted many global semiconductor players for setting up fabs in India. The modified programme, will expedite investments in semiconductor and display manufacturing in India," it added.

    Close
    On the basis of discussion with potential investors, it is expected that work on setting up of the first semiconductor facility will commence soon, the release said.
    PTI
    Tags: #display manufacturing ecosystem #Semiconductor #semiconductor scheme #Union Minister Anurag Thakur
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.