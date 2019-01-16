Cabinet approves Rs 22,594-cr Numaligarh Refinery capacity expansion project

The government on Wednesday approved a capacity expansion plan for Numaligarh Refinery in Assam from the existing 3 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA at an estimated cost of Rs 22,594 crore.

The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months after the approval and receipt of statutory clearances, Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters while briefing reporters here.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the project for expansion of Numligarh Refinery Assam with capacity to be expanded from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA.

The expansion project involves setting up crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore, he said.