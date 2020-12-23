MARKET NEWS

Cabinet approves revision in guidelines for providing DTH services; film bodies merged

Interests of the employees of all the film media units concerned will be protected and no employee will be retrenched.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 05:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar briefs the media on cabinet decisions at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on December 23 approved the revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country. As per the revised norms, the DTH licence will be issued for 20 years and licence fee will be collected quarterly.

Apart from this, the Union Cabinet also approved the merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

"The Cabinet today decided to approve revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country. Now, DTH licence to be issued for 20 years, the license fee will be collected quarterly," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a press conference.

Following the revision of guidelines, the sharing of infrastructure among DTH operators is expected to happen.

Meanwhile, the government assured that the merger of Films Division, DFF, NFAI, and CFS, with NFDC will have no effect on the functioning of these units. Interests of the employees of all the media units concerned will be protected and no employee will be retrenched, the minister added.
