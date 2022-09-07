Cabinet approves reduction in railway land licence fee to 1.5%, allows lease up to 35 years

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR), was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act, and commenced operation from November 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 ICDs from the Indian Railways. (Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Centre has cleared issues around the Concor LLF land lease fees, cutting the land licence fees from 6 percent to 1.5 percent, CNBC-Awaaz reported. The Cabinet has approved the changes for a revised railway land lease fee policy, it added.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported citing sources that the Cabinet had today taken up a proposal to revise railway land licence fee policy.

The Cabinet has now approved reduction in railway land licence fee to 1.5 percent and the lease period has been increased to up to 35 years, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The channel added that a formal announcement about the same is expected at 3:30 pm today.

Also Read | Concor can see rerating of more than 20%, if land licensing fee is finalised

Implications

The Cabinet's approval for the much-awaited amendment to the Railway Land Policy would ease the strategic divestment process of Container Corporation of India (Concor) and make it more attractive to private investors.

The proposed changes will pave way for the privatisation of Concor because it will help strategic buyers pay much less amounts as land rentals to railways for a longer period. This was one of the key suggestions put forward by the investment advisors of Concor.

The Cabinet in November 2019 had approved the divestment of the government's 30.8 percent shareholding in the company, along with the transfer of management control.