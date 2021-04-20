MARKET NEWS

Union Cabinet approves next phase of Bengaluru Metro Railway construction

A new 58-kilomtere long expansion of Bengaluru metro has been approved by the government at a cost of Rs. 14,788 crore.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on 20 April approved the next two phases of the Bengaluru metro railway at a cost of Rs. 14,788 crore. Construction work for phases 2A and 2B of the ambitious metro railway project has now been approved.

Metro Rail Project Phase 2A will run from the city's Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram while Phase 2B will be from K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction with a total length 58.19 km.

Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal said the new routes will transform the travel from the city's international airport to the central business district.

The project is aimed at streamlining the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city. Both the state government and the Centre has taken note of the fact that this has put undue stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities. The plan to expand metro services is in line with the government's plan to expand urban rail transportation across the country.

Bengaluru's rapid transit system, officially branded as Namma Metro, currently has two lines with total track length of 49 kilometres while 124.5 kilometres are being added.

The last government push on the metro project had seen the Centre approving phase 2, with routes spanning 42 kilometers and a total of 61 stations.

This is a breaking story, Please check back for updates.
first published: Apr 20, 2021 03:42 pm

