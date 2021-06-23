Cabinet approves merger of Central Railside Warehouse Co with Central Warehousing Corp
June 23, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on June 23 approved the merger of Central Railside Warehouse Co (CRWC) with Central Warehousing Corp (CWC), in line with its vision to reduce wasteful administrative costs by way of privatisation or consolidation under holding companies of public sector enterprises.
The merger is expected to be completed within 8 months, the government said in a press release.
The government expects the amalgamation will unify the similar functions of both the companies such as warehousing, handling and transportation and will result in efficiency, optimum capacity utilisation, transparency, the inflow of capital into railside warehousing, and employment generation.
It estimates the management expenditure of Railside Warehouse Complexes to come down by Rs 5 crore due to savings in the corporate office rent, the salary of employees, and other administrative costs.
The merger will also facilitate the setting up of at least 50 more railside warehouses near the goods-shed locations, the government said in a press release.
Employment opportunities equivalent to 36,500 man-days for skilled workers and 9,12,500 man-days for unskilled workers are also expected to be created, thanks to the merger.
To give a structural push to growth, the government expects privatisation and consolidation of state-owned companies as a necessary reform. The government plans to give up complete ownership in the non-strategic sectors.