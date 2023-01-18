 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cabinet approves funds for additional electronic voting machines

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Sources aware of the development said more of the same type of EVMs, which are in use at present, will be procured from Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd

Ahead of several assembly polls this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have approved a law ministry proposal for funds to procure additional electronic voting machines for the Election Commission.

Sources aware of the development said more of the same type of electronic voting machines (EVMs), which are in use at present, will be procured from Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd, the two PSUs which had been manufacturing the machines since they were introduced.

They said with the increase in the number of voters and polling stations, more machines will be required.

EVMs which complete their life span and those which are damaged also need to be replaced, they said.

Over Rs 1,300 crore will be provided to buy the additional machines, they noted.

One control unit and at least one ballot unit makes for one EVM.