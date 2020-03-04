App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves decriminalisation of 43 sections under Companies Act: Report

The Cabinet has also given the green signal for the foreign listing of Indian companies, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Cabinet has approved decriminalisation of 43 sections under the Companies Act, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The Cabinet has also given the green signal for the foreign listing of Indian companies, sources told the news channel.

The Cabinet, in a meeting on March 4, had likely approved the consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four, the report said.

Tweaks have been made to foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in the aviation sector, ahead of the proposed privatisation of Air India, the report added.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar will hold a cabinet briefing at 3 pm to announce the Cabinet's decisions.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 01:34 pm

tags #Companies Act

