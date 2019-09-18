Cabinet approves ban on e-cigarettes: Report

The ban on e-cigarettes was among the top priorities of the Narendra Modi government's first 100 days agenda in its second term
The Cabinet on September 18 has approved the ordinance banning e-cigarettes, CNBC-TV18 reports.
The Health Ministry had proposed an executive order from the government banning the devices in public interest. This, it said, was needed to ensure e-cigarettes do not become an 'epidemic' among children and young adults.
In a draft ordinance earlier Health officials had proposed maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for first-time violators.
The ministerial panel which gave the final touches to the ordinance was headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The ban on e-cigarettes was among the top priorities of the Narendra Modi government's first 100 days agenda in its second term.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:47 pm