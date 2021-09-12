Cabinet approves appointment of judicial and accountant members for Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

(Representative Image)

The Cabinet has approved the proposal for the appointment of Judicial Members and Accountant Members to the Income-Tax (I-T) Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), as per a government notification on September 11.

The Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet in an order has approved the appointment of all personnel for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until attaining the age of 67 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, it added.

In the ‘Un-Reserved’ category for Judicial Members, the following have been appointed:

- Additional District and Session Judge Anubhav Sharma

- Additional District and Session Judge Shatin Goyal

- Advocate S. Seethalakshmi

- Advocate Sonjoy Sharma

In the ‘OBC’ and ‘SC’ categories, respectively, for Judicial Members, the following are appointed:

- Advocate TR Senthil Kumar

- Law Officer in State Bank of India (SBI), Manmohan Das

In the ‘Un-Reserved’ category for Accountant Members, the following have been appointed:

- Chartered Accountant (CA), Arun Khodpia

- CA Balakrishnan S

- CA Bhagirath Mal Biyani

- CA Jamlappa Dattatraya Battull

- CA Padmavathy S

In the ‘OBC’ and ‘SC’ categories, respectively, for Accountant Members, the following are appointed:

- CA Rathod Kamlesh Jayantbhai

- CA Ripote Dipak Pandurang