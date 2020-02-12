App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves amendments to DTAA with Sri Lanka

The Cabinet approved the signing and ratification of the protocol amending the agreement between India and Sri Lanka for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the existing double tax avoidance agreement with Sri Lanka, a move aimed at curbing tax evasion. The existing Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Sri Lanka was signed in January 2013 and entered into force in October the same year.

The Cabinet approved the signing and ratification of the protocol amending the agreement between India and Sri Lanka for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing.

"Updation of preamble text and inclusion of Principal Purpose Test, a general anti- abuse provision in the DTAA will result in curbing of tax planning strategies which exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules," said an official release in this regard.

Close

India and Sri Lanka are members of the inclusive framework and as such are required to implement the minimum standards under G-20 OECD BEPS Action Reports in respect of their DTAAs.

related news

Minimum standards under BEPS Action 6 can be met through the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (MLI) or through agreement bilaterally.

India is a signatory to the MLI. However, Sri Lanka is not a signatory to the MLI as of now.

Therefore, amendment of the India-Sri Lanka DTAA is required to update the Preamble and also to insert Principal Purpose Test (PPT) provisions to meet the minimum standards on treaty abuse under Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Prakash Javadekar #Sri Lanka

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.