Cabinet approves a bill to decriminalise minor offences to promote ease of doing business

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved a bill to decriminalise minor offences by rationalising related provisions under different ministries to ensure ease of doing business, sources said on Friday.

The proposal was mooted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Sources said that the Cabinet discussed the Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 in a meeting here and has approved it as the bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The bill proposes to rationalise about 110 provisions across 35 Acts administered by 16 ministries/departments.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposed legislation, one of the sources said that taking the reform agenda to the next level, the government is focussing on reducing the overall compliance burden for businesses and citizens.

For this, a four-pronged strategy of simplification, digitisation, decriminalisation of provisions for minor offences, and elimination of redundant laws/rules has been adopted to deliver the desired objectives of this initiative.