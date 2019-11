Cabinet approves 2-year moratorium on spectrum dues from telcos

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 20 announced that the Cabinet has approved deferring receipts due from Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for spectrum payment for a period of two years.

Sitharaman said the years of deferment of payments will be spectrum auctions for years 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022

"These deferred amounts will be equally spread over the remaining instalments to be paid by the TSPs without any increase in the existing time period specified for making the instalment payment," said Sitharaman.

The interest, as stipulated, while auctioning the concerned spectrum will, however, be charged so that the net present value (NPV) of the payable amount will be protected, she said

"The TSPs will continue to pay to securitise the next payable annual instalment by a financial bank guarantee of an amount equivalent to the instalment," said Sitharaman.