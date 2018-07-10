App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

C Sivasankaran may file case against Cyrus Mistry over botched TTSL-Vodafone deal: Report

Sivasankaran will write to Tata Sons, asking them to sue Mistry as the deal reportedly caused a loss of Rs 26,000 crore to the group.

Entrepreneur C Sivasankaran will take former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry to court for allegedly derailing the sale of Tata Teleservices (TTSL) to Vodafone India.

According to an Economic Times report, Sivasankaran claimed the unfinished deal cost him Rs 3,000 crore, as he was set to receive Rs 14 per share following the deal.

He said that a legal notices will be sent to Mistry with the case to be battled in India and Seychelles. The report said that Sivasankaran had bought about 8 percent of the company in 2006.

Sivasankaran also further said that he would write to Tata Sons, asking them to sue Mistry as the deal reportedly caused a loss of Rs 26,000 crore to the group. The report stated that talks of the deal began in 2014.

Mistry is believed to have claimed in front of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the Vodafone deal could not be followed through as there was lack of clarity over merger and acquisition regulations, litigation troubles over dual technology 2G issue and high number of contingent liabilities of TTSL.

Mistry also claimed that operating profit of TTSL grew four-fold during his tenure.

Sivasankaran had earlier said that he would seek action against Mistry for alleging that he got TTSL shares at a discount, which Sivasankaran has declined.

TTSL is now being acquired free of cash or debt by Bharti Airtel.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:35 pm

