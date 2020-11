ByteDance gets 15-day extension from US order to divest TikTok: Company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell the short video sharing app TikTok by Thursday, the company said in a court filing Friday.

TikTok said it now has until November 27 to reach an agreement.

ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's US assets into a new entity.

The US Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday.