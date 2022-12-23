 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Byju’s to revise refund policy, conduct affordability test of parents before selling courses: NCPCR chief

Nikhil Patwardhan
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST

Byju’s has agreed to conduct an affordability test of parents before selling courses and loans to them, while also agreeing to revise its refund policy, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo told Moneycontrol on December 23.

Two company officials from Byju's represented the edtech company on behalf of the CEO (Byju Raveendran) and presented a letter before the NCPCR, Kanoongo said. Kanoongo also told Moneycontrol that the NCPCR would provide them with written recommendations on Monday.

“Byju’s has agreed to conduct an affordability test of parents before selling courses and loans to them. They have agreed that they will not be selling courses to families having monthly income of less than Rs 25,000. Other than that, they have agreed to refund the full course fees to parents who would have failed the affordability test but were sold courses and loans,” Kanoongo said.

“We have also told Byju’s to conduct police verification of all the sales employees, who are directly in touch with students, kids and parents. Now we have asked for some more documents from them, which would be presented before us on Monday. We have told them all these things verbally and would be giving them in writing on Monday,” Kanoongo added.

Queries sent to Byju’s did not elicit an immediate response.

The NCPCR issued a summons to Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran on December 17 in response to media reports alleging that the ed-tech company exploits students by aggressively selling and misrepresenting its courses.