Byju’s to revise refund policy, conduct affordability test of parents before selling courses: NCPCR chief

Byju’s has agreed to conduct an affordability test of parents before selling courses and loans to them, while also agreeing to revise its refund policy, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo told Moneycontrol on December 23.

Two company officials from Byju's represented the edtech company on behalf of the CEO (Byju Raveendran) and presented a letter before the NCPCR, Kanoongo said. Kanoongo also told Moneycontrol that the NCPCR would provide them with written recommendations on Monday.

“Byju’s has agreed to conduct an affordability test of parents before selling courses and loans to them. They have agreed that they will not be selling courses to families having monthly income of less than Rs 25,000. Other than that, they have agreed to refund the full course fees to parents who would have failed the affordability test but were sold courses and loans,” Kanoongo said.

“We have also told Byju’s to conduct police verification of all the sales employees, who are directly in touch with students, kids and parents. Now we have asked for some more documents from them, which would be presented before us on Monday. We have told them all these things verbally and would be giving them in writing on Monday,” Kanoongo added.

Queries sent to Byju’s did not elicit an immediate response.

The NCPCR issued a summons to Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran on December 17 in response to media reports alleging that the ed-tech company exploits students by aggressively selling and misrepresenting its courses.

In the aforementioned media report, some parents claimed that they were exploited and deceived, putting their savings and future at risk. The report also mentioned that the ed-tech platform has been “actively tricking” customers to enter into loan-based agreements for courses which may not be refunded if the customer wished to do so. In addition, Byju's reportedly received multiple complaints from the parents of children but did nothing to address them.

Raveendran was asked to produce “details of all the courses run by Byju’s for children, the structure of these courses and the fees details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of Byju’s, the legal documents regarding the recognition of Byju’s as a valid edtech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the media report.”

A couple of days after issuing a summons to Byju's, the NCPCR disclosed that it had learned that Byju's allegedly purchases the phone numbers of children and their parents and threatens them with a ruined future if they do not purchase its courses, which Byju's "strongly denied."