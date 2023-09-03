Byju’s sets up panel to appoint CEO and CFO for Aakash

Byju Raveendran, chief executive officer of Byju’s. (File photo)

Aakash Education Services Ltd (AESL), a test preparation subsidiary of embattled edtech startup Byju's, has set up a committee to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) and a chief financial officer (CFO) as Abhishek Maheshwari and Vipan Joshi have decided to call it quits, a newspaper report has said.

The four-member executive council tasked with this purpose includes Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran, Group CFO Ajay Goel, AESL Chief Business Officer Anup Kumar Agrawal, and AESL Human Resource Chief Sachin Saxena, people with direct knowledge of the matter told the Economic Times.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

Also Read: Byju’s delays Rs 45-50 cr payments to Salesforce and other data management tools

The Bengaluru-based online education giant announced Maheshwari’s departure on September 2, adding that Joshi is likely to exit the company in the next two weeks. In November 2020, AESL had appointed Maheshwari as the CEO. Maheswari had earlier served as the president for international businesses at Byju's, where he was responsible for driving the startup’s growth globally.

“The executive committee has been assembled to provide guidance, support and leadership during this transition period,” the daily reported, citing an internal note from Raveendran Raveendran. “We are committed to maintaining the excellence and growth that AESL has consistently delivered in terms of both current business operations and future prospects.”

Also Read: Baron Capital almost halves Byju’s fair value, marks up Swiggy, Pine Labs in June review

The committee is likely to select the new CEO and CFO soon, and will conduct scheduled meetings to ensure the smooth operation of AESL and provide guidance or support as needed, the report mentioned.

The development assumes significance amid a shareholder tussle at AESL. Byju's has been in talks with the promoters of Aakash—the Chaudhry family, and investment fund Blackstone—to finalise the equity swap for the Aakash deal that was announced two years ago.

Also Read: WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi resigns, in another top level exit at Byju's

Byju’s and New York-based investor Davidson Kempner Capital last month started talks to resolve their dispute over the breach of a loan covenant linked to Aakash Institute.