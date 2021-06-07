BYJU's receives $1 million in funding from Breakthrough Global Foundation, Saurabh Gupta to support COVID-19 initiatives

BYJU's | Representative Image

Leading edtech company BYJU's on June 7 received $1 million in funding from the Breakthrough Global Foundation and Saurabh Gupta to support the company’s COVID-19 initiatives in India.

Founded by renowned tech investor and science philanthropist Yuri Milner and his wife Julia, the Breakthrough Global Foundation have been actively extending support towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic globally. Managing Partner of DST Global Saurabh Gupta too supported the funding.

BYJU's mentioned that it will utilise the Foundation’s funds under its social impact initiative ‘Education for All’ to support children who have lost their families due to Covid-19. It added that this fund will help in their effort to provide continuity of education that is vital for the future of the country.

"From overcoming pandemics to generating growth, India’s – and all of humanity’s – future depends on knowledge. The Breakthrough Global Foundation is proud to support BYJU’S COVID-19 initiative," founder of DST Global Yuri Milner said.

"It’s hard to overstate the benefits of unleashing India’s human potential, for India and the world. BYJU’S is leveraging advances in digital education technology to do just that," Saurabh Gupta said.