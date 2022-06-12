Byju's-owned Aakash Educational Services eyes 60-70% growth this year; new centres, hiring on cards

Test preparation major Aakash Educational Services (AESL), owned by Byju’s, is confident of growing at 60 to 70 percent this year, with its business momentum driven by market demand, hirings, addition of new centres, and increase in student count, a top official said.

AESL’s positive commentary assumes significance given that reopening of schools and colleges in the offline mode has hit the business models of many new-age edtech startups.

In fact, the market is rife with reports of layoffs, and some edtech startups — that had announced ambitious plans and fundraising at the peak of the pandemic — have shut down operations over the last few months. Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO of Aakash Educational Services told.