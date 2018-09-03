Byju's near $2 billion valuation: Here's how it all began

Digital tutoring start-up Byju’s is in talks to raise $200-300 million from at least two new investors: private equity firm General Atlantic and Singapore government-owned Temasek Holdings. This will raise its valuation to $2.2-2.4 billion and is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks, reports Mint.

In July last year, Byju’s, run by Think and Learn Pvt, had raised about $40 million from Tencent, months after raising $30 million from Verlinvest. Since it first began operations in 2008, this tech start-up has raised over $240 million from Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, among others.

According to a YourStory report, investors are keen to tap into India’s large education technology (edtech) market. Kaizen pegged the tutoring segment at $16 billion in 2017, with Byju’s seen as capitalising the first person advantage with its interactive content, 'freemium' subscription model and aggressive digital and offline marketing.

Interestingly, namesake founder Byju Raveendran’s enterprise began on a serendipitous note. As a service engineer on a break from work in 2003, he was helping his friends crack the common admission tests (CAT) and decided to give it a shot himself. He scored a 100 percentile that year and once again in 2005. He went one step further in this second attempt and cleared the interview rounds for the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Of all the roads not taken, this was the defining moment for him as he decided to give up his seat in the premier institute and coach students in CAT instead. His stature grew by word of mouth from a handful of students in 2008 to teaching an entire stadium full of students.

YourStory said it was this experience that was key to developing content for Byju’s. Byju said the sheer number of students in that stadium made it impossible for teachers to personally interact, which is crucial to facilitate classroom learning.

This put the team’s visualisation and conceptualisation skills on overdrive, which shaped a lot of Byju’s content when it was first incorporated in 2011. With the help of a few of his early students who graduated from IIMs, Byju’s began targeting students with interactive content from kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12).

YourStory pegged yearly private expenditure in K-12 at $33 billion last year, which was spent on educating 359 million children aged five to 19. As per the report, it earned 90 percent of its revenue from this segment.

When it comes to Byju’s, the numbers seem to speak for themselves. Revenue in the first year stood at Rs 4 crore in 2011-12. The company went on to earn Rs 120 crore in 2015-16, YourStory stated.

The company's website shows it clocked 16 million downloads across 1,700 cities. As per YourStory, Byju's had three-and-a-half lakh subscriptions in 2017.

The interactive nature of Byju's content and its business model is beginning to reap profits. In June, monthly revenue touched Rs 100 crore. It aims to achieve Rs 1,400 crore in annual revenue this year.

With investors eager to tap into the India’s rapidly expanding edtech sector in the hopes its subscriber base could be translated into profitable advertising revenue, Byju’s will be a brand whose story will be closely followed.