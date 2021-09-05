MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Byju's losses widen, revenue jumps 82%

Moneycontrol last week reported that Byju's is in talks to raise $500 million in a debt round through Term Loan B route from global investors

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
IPO-bound Byju's list of investors includes Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Owl Ventures and World Bank's International Finance Corporation. (Image: Shutterstock)

IPO-bound Byju's list of investors includes Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Owl Ventures and World Bank's International Finance Corporation. (Image: Shutterstock)

Edtech startup Byju's, which has been on an acquisition spree, recorded a wider loss in FY20, even as its revenue from operations grew 82.31 percent.

India's most valued startup's loss widened to over Rs 262 crore in FY20, from only Rs 8.82 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company's consolidated revenue in the fiscal year 2019-20 rose to Rs 2,381 crore from Rs 1,306 crore in FY19, Entracker reported.

Domestic collections rose 59 percent to Rs 1,795 crore in 2019-20, while international earnings jumped 232.2 percent to Rs 586 crore.

Also read: Inside Byju’s deal machine—the strategy, approach and learning

More than 70 percent of Byju's revenue in FY20 was obtained through sales of tablets and SD cards loaded with its courses (Rs 1,675.7 crore), while sale of reference books accounted for 23.5 percent (Rs 560.6 crore), the report said. The remaining Rs 144.7 crore of the revenue was generated from tuition and service fees.

Close

Related stories

IPO-bound Byju's list of investors includes Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Owl Ventures and World Bank's International Finance Corporation.

Moneycontrol reported last week that Byju's was in talks to raise $500 million in a debt round through the Term Loan B route from global investors.

Valued at $16.5 billion, Byju’s has spent over $2 billion in acquisitions in the last six months and has plans for a couple of more to push international expansion.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Byjus’
first published: Sep 5, 2021 02:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.