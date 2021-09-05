Byju's losses widen, revenue jumps 82%

IPO-bound Byju's list of investors includes Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Owl Ventures and World Bank's International Finance Corporation. (Image: Shutterstock)

Edtech startup Byju's, which has been on an acquisition spree, recorded a wider loss in FY20, even as its revenue from operations grew 82.31 percent.

India's most valued startup's loss widened to over Rs 262 crore in FY20, from only Rs 8.82 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company's consolidated revenue in the fiscal year 2019-20 rose to Rs 2,381 crore from Rs 1,306 crore in FY19, Entracker reported.

Domestic collections rose 59 percent to Rs 1,795 crore in 2019-20, while international earnings jumped 232.2 percent to Rs 586 crore.

More than 70 percent of Byju's revenue in FY20 was obtained through sales of tablets and SD cards loaded with its courses (Rs 1,675.7 crore), while sale of reference books accounted for 23.5 percent (Rs 560.6 crore), the report said. The remaining Rs 144.7 crore of the revenue was generated from tuition and service fees.

Moneycontrol reported last week that Byju's was in talks to raise $500 million in a debt round through the Term Loan B route from global investors.

Valued at $16.5 billion, Byju’s has spent over $2 billion in acquisitions in the last six months and has plans for a couple of more to push international expansion.