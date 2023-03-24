 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Byju's likely to close USD 250 mn equity fund raise in April

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Edtech major Byju's is likely to close a USD 250 million equity funding deal in April at a USD 22 billion valuation, sources aware of the development said.

The company had last raised USD 250 million in October at the same valuation.

"Byju's is in the process of raising USD 250 million. The term sheets are expected to close in about 2-3 weeks," a source told PTI.

Another source said the fundraising is an equity deal and happening at a flat valuation of USD 22 billion.