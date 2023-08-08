Byju’s in talks with Davidson Kempner to resolve loan dispute

Edtech Byju's founder Byju Raveendran.

Edtech major Byju's and Davidson Kempner Capital, a US-based fund manager which manages more than $38 billion, are discussing to resolve their vexed issues over the breach of a loan agreement linked to the Indian startup’s brick-and-mortar test preparation subsidiary, Aakash Institute, a report has said.

Byju’s is ready to repay the funds it has so far taken from the sanctioned loan, along with the interest on that amount. However, Davidson Kempner (DK) wants interest on the full amount for a period of one-two years instead of a quarter as suggested by the edtech firm’s founder, Byju Raveendran, the Economic Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Moneycontrol couldn’t verify the report independently.

“The talks are centred on the exact pay-out. It will depend on what both parties agree on, eventually. It is also possible the final settlement pay-out could be somewhere in between,” the financial daily quoted a person directly aware of the ongoing discussions as saying.

In April, Byju’s acquired Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) in a deal worth almost $1 billion (around Rs 7,300 crore) in an earnest attempt to boost its presence in the test preparation business in the country.

DK primarily wants to get its money out of Byju’s and close the chapter. A formal proposal by the two parties is likely this week, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai is all set to pump in around $80 million into Aakash which will be used to repay DK, and will be acquiring a stake in Aakash from Raveendran, the daily said.

At present, Raveendran holds approximately 70 percent stake in Aakash — personally and via Byju’s parent Think & Learn Pvt Ltd. The chain of physical coaching centres, which Byju’s acquired two years ago, is the biggest asset for the edtech startup amid fast declining growth in online-only courses.

In May, Byju’s inked a Rs 2,000 crore (around $250 million) structured credit agreement with DK against the cash flows of Aakash. It has got only about Rs 800 crore from the loan, the daily reported earlier.

Notably, Byju’s has been grappling with a host of issues, including a tussle with its lenders, and resignations of its directors and auditor. Meanwhile, it has come under the scanner of government authorities such as the EPFO and Enforcement Directorate.

This website last week reported that the edtech firm assured investors that it will submit its audited earnings for FY22 by September 2023 and those of 2023 in December. Byju's filed its audited FY21 financials in September year, which showed a loss of Rs 4,588 crore on revenue of Rs 2,280 crore.