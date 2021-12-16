MARKET NEWS

English
Byju's in talks to go public via SPAC route: Report

Byju's has held talks with several potential SPAC partners and was working out an agreement with Michael Klein's Churchill Capital, Bloomberg reported, adding that the startup would raise a total of about $4 billion and seek a valuation of about $48 billion.

Reuters
December 16, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Indian edtech giant Byju's is in advanced discussions to go public through one of Churchill Capital's special-purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.


Byju's has held talks with several potential SPAC partners and was working out an agreement with Michael Klein's Churchill Capital, Bloomberg reported, adding that the startup would raise a total of about $4 billion and seek a valuation of about $48 billion.


The negotiations are not final and Byju's or Churchill could still opt out of such a deal, and Byju's could consider an initial public offering in India next year, the report said, citing sources.


Byju's and Churchill Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.


India has seen a boom in online education, a market which has only expanded as the pandemic forced schools to close and also targets thousands of aspirants who attempt the government-run joint entrance exam (JEE), eyeing coveted undergraduate engineering courses.

Bangalore-based BYJU's was founded by Byju Raveendran, a former teacher, and is backed by U.S. investment firm Tiger Global, Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia Capital India and BlackRock to name a few.

Reuters
Tags: #Business #Byjus’ #SPAC
first published: Dec 16, 2021 03:50 pm

