'Bye Bye Section 377': From politicians to Bollywood stars, everyone lauds landmark SC verdict

The historic decision of the Supreme Court to decriminalise part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises consensual consensual gay sex, has been welcomed wholeheartedly by almost every section of society.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra pronounced the verdict on September 6. On the day, the bench struck down Section 377 as being violative of right to equality.



We join the people of India & the LGBTQIA+ community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive & decisive verdict from the Supreme Court & hope this is the beginning of a more equal & inclusive society. #Section377 pic.twitter.com/Fh65vOn7h9

— Congress (@INCIndia) September 6, 2018

Soon after the verdict was announced, reactions started pouring in. From political leaders to the entertainment industry, individuals came out in support of the decision.

Expressing his happiness, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the judgement "shamed" BJP MPs who had opposed him on the issue in the Lok Sabha. “This decision vindicates my stand on Section 377& on exactly the same grounds of privacy, dignity &constitutional freedoms. It shames those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in LS (sic),” he said in a tweet.

CPI(M) also supported the verdict. “CPI(M) Welcomes the Historic Supreme Court Judgement on #Section377,” tweeted the party.

The entertainment industry also cheered the decision. Leading the pack was filmmaker Karan Johar, who called the top court’s historic verdict “a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights” which allowed India to get “its oxygen back.”



Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!



Joining him were actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar and many others.