By FY22, corporate loan defaults may rise by another Rs 2.54 lakh crore: India Ratings

At a time when the economy is already reeling under a slowdown, an additional 4 percent of outstanding corporate debt could turn bad by FY22. This comes to around Rs 2.54 lakh crore.

An analysis of the top 500 debt heavy private companies by India Ratings & Research highlighted that around 16 percent of the existing corporate debt is vulnerable. This essentially means there is a possibility that these loans, worth around Rs 10.52 lakh crore, could turn bad over the next three years.

Again, a quarter of this amount is likely to turn delinquent, thereby resulting in an additional Rs 2.54 lakh crore of delinquent debt. This is likely to push up "incremental delinquencies to the extent of 4 percent of system level corporate debt," the report noted.

These predictions are made assuming that average real GDP would grow at 6 percent in FY21 and FY22.

The Ind-Ra report assesses how vulnerable are loans by top 500 private sector companies. It looks at the mix between productive and non-productive assets (asset quality) held by each issuer along with their refinancing risk.