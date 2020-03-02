App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

By FY22, corporate loan defaults may rise by another Rs 2.54 lakh crore: India Ratings

An analysis of the top 500 debt heavy private companies by India Ratings & Research highlighted that around 16 percent of the existing corporate debt is vulnerable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

At a time when the economy is already reeling under a slowdown, an additional 4 percent of outstanding corporate debt could turn bad by FY22. This comes to around Rs 2.54 lakh crore.

An analysis of the top 500 debt heavy private companies by India Ratings & Research highlighted that around 16 percent of the existing corporate debt is vulnerable. This essentially means there is a possibility that these loans, worth around Rs 10.52 lakh crore, could turn bad over the next three years.

Again, a quarter of this amount is likely to turn delinquent, thereby resulting in an additional Rs 2.54 lakh crore of delinquent debt. This is likely to push up "incremental delinquencies to the extent of 4 percent of system level corporate debt," the report noted.

Close

These predictions are made assuming that average real GDP would grow at 6 percent in FY21 and FY22.

related news

The Ind-Ra report assesses how vulnerable are loans by top 500 private sector companies. It looks at the mix between productive and non-productive assets (asset quality) held by each issuer along with their refinancing risk.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #India Ratings and Research

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.