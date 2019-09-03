App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buzzing stocks: PSB stocks crack up to 9%; Nifty PSU Bank index falls 4%

The weakness seems to be a fallout of the government's announcement of merger of 10 PSBs into four on August 30 and the worries stemming from the move.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of public sector banks cracked up to 9 percent on NSE on September 3, leading to a fall of over 4 percent in their sectoral indices intraday.

The weakness seems to be a fallout of the government's announcement of merger of 10 PSBs into four on August 30 and the worries surrounding it.

Shares of Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank cracked up to 9 percent, while those of Union Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and Allahabad Bank declined over 3 percent each.

The merger of PSU banks is being seen as a positive for the long term, but has short-term risks, according to brokerages.

"While the development is positive but it will take a long time for the better economics of scale to materialise and will face initial profitability pain. Merger ratio would be key to watch going forward which is yet to be announced and therefore investors are moving out of the PSU Bank counters," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

"The consolidation is a long-term plus and is based on the geographic presence and tech platform. However, the near-term growth may suffer as banks will focus on completing mergers," said global brokerage CLSA.

Morgan Stanley, too, believes PSB consolidation is a good long-term move but could weigh on near-term growth.

It maintained its underweight view on Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank on likely delay in PPoP (pre-provision operating profit) recovery and has reduced earnings estimate and target price across PSU banks, factoring in higher credit cost and dilution.

Around 13:50 hours, the Nifty PSU Bank index was 3.76 percent down at 2,381.30, with 11 stocks in the red and only one - Syndicate Bank (up 0.31 percent) - in the green.

Indian Bank shares were 9 percent down, while Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank shares were 8 percent down each around the same time.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets #NSE

