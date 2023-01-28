English
    BuzzFeed shares surge 120% on plans to embrace OpenAI

    The stock rose by 120% Thursday, bringing BuzzFeed’s market value to nearly $300 million, in its biggest gain since going public via a blank-check merger in December 2021.

    Bloomberg
    January 28, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
    The BuzzFeed website on a smartphone Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

    BuzzFeed Inc. shares surged by a record on news that the digital-media company plans to use OpenAI to bolster some of its content creation.

    The stock rose by 120% Thursday, bringing BuzzFeed’s market value to nearly $300 million, in its biggest gain since going public via a blank-check merger in December 2021. The news sparked a trading frenzy with more than 190 million shares changing hands.

    “AI inspired content” will become “part of our core business” this year, including enhancing the company’s famous quizzes, BuzzFeed Chief Executive Officer Jonah Peretti said in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. He added that breakthroughs in artificial intelligence will be “opening up a new era of creativity.”

    BuzzFeed will use OpenAI’s publicly available application programming interface, according to a spokesperson.