Buyer-seller meet in New York to help explore trade opportunities: TPCI

Trade promotion Council of India (TPCI) on August 27 said it has organised a buyer-seller meet in New York with a view to help businesses of both the sides to explore trade opportunities.

It said huge trade potential exists between the two countries and such meet provides a platform for businesses of both the sides to explore those opportunities.

The Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Development Council (APEDA) and Indian Tea Association (ITA) joined hands with the TPCI to organise this meet.

"During the meet, on-spot business deal worth $5 million was sealed. Over 40 exporters participated. Now, the same delegation will be going to Toronto, Canada. Both these meets will go a long way in positioning value added Indian food products in these markets," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in a statement.

Over 100 importers from the US attended the meet in New York.

India's export to the US was worth $52.40 billion in 2018-19. The major products exported by India were diamonds, shrimps, petroleum oil and motor vehicles and its parts.

While import from the US was worth $35.54 billion in 2018-19 and it includes crude oil, gold, almonds, coal, natural gas, diamonds, machines and equipment.

