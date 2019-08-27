App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Buyer-seller meet in New York to help explore trade opportunities: TPCI

It said huge trade potential exists between the two countries and such meet provides a platform for businesses of both the sides to explore those opportunities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Trade promotion Council of India (TPCI) on August 27 said it has organised a buyer-seller meet in New York with a view to help businesses of both the sides to explore trade opportunities.

It said huge trade potential exists between the two countries and such meet provides a platform for businesses of both the sides to explore those opportunities.

The Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Development Council (APEDA) and Indian Tea Association (ITA) joined hands with the TPCI to organise this meet.

Close

"During the meet, on-spot business deal worth $5 million was sealed. Over 40 exporters participated. Now, the same delegation will be going to Toronto, Canada. Both these meets will go a long way in positioning value added Indian food products in these markets," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in a statement.

related news

Over 100 importers from the US attended the meet in New York.

India's export to the US was worth $52.40 billion in 2018-19. The major products exported by India were diamonds, shrimps, petroleum oil and motor vehicles and its parts.

While import from the US was worth $35.54 billion in 2018-19 and it includes crude oil, gold, almonds, coal, natural gas, diamonds, machines and equipment.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Business #India #TPCI #trade

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.