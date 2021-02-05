MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Zydus Wellness


Zydus wellness (ZWL) posted strong Q3FY21 results with 15.6% growth in net sales led by double digit growth in Sugarfree & healthy growth across segments (except Nutralite). With the increased health awareness, Sugarfree has been witnessing strong growth in the last three quarters. The company is trying to leverage this trend by introducing newer variants and is also aggressively spending towards brand building through digital campaigns. Further, it maintained its leadership position in Glucon D, EverYuth Scrub & Nycil with market share of 58.3%, 34.8% & 35.7%, respectively. Gross margins expanded 262 bps on account of significant decline in milk prices. The continuous exercise of cost cutting measures resulted in overhead savings of 362 bps & integration of acquired business results in lower employee cost 113 bps. The company aggressively increased its marketing spends by 560 bps towards media & digital campaigns. Despite high advertisement spend, operating profit increased 32.7% to Rs 49.5 crore & operating margins expanded 176 bps to 13%. The company pre-paid Rs 1500 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) which resulted in one-time expense of Rs 132.1 crore, of which Rs 34.2 was incurred in Q3. Adjusting for one-time expense, PAT grew from Rs 8.9 crore to Rs 35.9 crore.


Outlook


We value the stock 35x FY23 earnings and maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 2500/share (earlier Rs 2300).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zydus Wellness
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.