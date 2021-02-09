MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness


Zydus Wellness Limited (ZWL) posted strong performance in Q3FY2021 with revenue and operating profit growing by ~15% and ~33%, respectively (OPM expanding by 176 bps); lower interest cost led to PAT standing at Rs. 29 crore versus Rs. 9 crore in Q2FY2020. Excluding Nutralite, all brands reported strong double-digit revenue growth in Q3. Nutralite business recovered to 90% of pre-COVID level and will reach 100% in Q4. Improving penetration of Complan, higher traction for Sugarfree and Glucon D along with new products performing well and improved growth of Everyuth brand coupled with distribution enhancement will be key revenue drivers in the near term.


Outlook


With improving growth prospects in key brands and deleveraged balance sheet, ZWL is well poised to achieve earnings CAGR of 28% over FY2020-FY2023. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,300.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.