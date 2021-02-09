Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Limited (ZWL) posted strong performance in Q3FY2021 with revenue and operating profit growing by ~15% and ~33%, respectively (OPM expanding by 176 bps); lower interest cost led to PAT standing at Rs. 29 crore versus Rs. 9 crore in Q2FY2020. Excluding Nutralite, all brands reported strong double-digit revenue growth in Q3. Nutralite business recovered to 90% of pre-COVID level and will reach 100% in Q4. Improving penetration of Complan, higher traction for Sugarfree and Glucon D along with new products performing well and improved growth of Everyuth brand coupled with distribution enhancement will be key revenue drivers in the near term.

Outlook

With improving growth prospects in key brands and deleveraged balance sheet, ZWL is well poised to achieve earnings CAGR of 28% over FY2020-FY2023. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,300.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.