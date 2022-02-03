MARKET NEWS

    Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

    February 03, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Zydus Wellness


    Zydus Wellness (ZWL) is one of the FMCG companies present in healthcare, nutrition & related products. The company has six brands i.e. Sugarfree, Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth & Nutrilite It commands dominant market share in sugar substitute (96%), prickly heat powder (34%) & glucose powder (58.1%) categories The company has more than 850 distributors with direct reach of 0.55 million retail outlets. Its high gross margins at ~55% give it a leeway to spend ~13% of sales on advertisement to support new products


    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 2200 on ascribing 30x FY24 earnings multiple.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zydus Wellness
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 05:35 pm
