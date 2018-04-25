Buy Yes Bank, target Rs 360: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

On the daily scale, Yes Bank has formed an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern and gave a breakout above its neckline of Rs 320-321 levels with higher volumes, indicating strong buying interest.

The Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing an upward momentum and the MACD is trading with positive crossover whereas (+) DI trading above (-) DI from last seven trading days.

Based on the above observations, the stock is likely to head higher in the near to mid-term. Positional traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 322-324 with a stop loss below Rs 302 (closing) for target of Rs 360.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.