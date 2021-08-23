MARKET NEWS

Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

August 23, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Q1FY2022 performance was affected by disruption caused by second wave as all three parks were non-operational from mid-April due to state-level restrictions. WHL registered revenue of Rs. 4.4 crore and a loss of Rs. 13.3 crore. The Hyderabad Park started operating from August 5, while the Bangalore park would start operating from August 12, the Kochi park might take some time as COVID-19 cases are rising in Kerala. With pent-up demand, WHL expects footfalls to improve once lockdowns ease in FY2022 (in-line with strong recovery seen in Q4FY2021) and aims footfalls to reach close to FY2020 in the next two years.


Outlook


With a strong balance sheet and cash levels of Rs. 70 crore as of June 2021, WHL is well-placed to invest on improving footfalls in existing parks in the near term. We maintain a Buy on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 270.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:55 pm

