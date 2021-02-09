Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 227: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays (WHL) posted revenues of Rs. 5 crore in Q3FY2021 for minimal days of operations in Bangalore (from November 9) and Kochi Park (from December 20) with permitted capacity of 50% only on weekends. Initial response was good with average visitors to the Bangalore Park standing at 1500 per day and 1,227 for the Kochi Park (some days saw 4,000-5000 visitors). With higher pent-up demand, the company expects footfalls to improve hugely in FY2022, reaching close to FY2020 levels by FY2023.

Outlook

With a strong balance sheet and cash of ~Rs. 90 crore as of December, WHL is well-placed to exploit opportunities in the entertainment industry. We maintain a Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 227.

