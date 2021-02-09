MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 227: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Wonderla Holidays (WHL) posted revenues of Rs. 5 crore in Q3FY2021 for minimal days of operations in Bangalore (from November 9) and Kochi Park (from December 20) with permitted capacity of 50% only on weekends. Initial response was good with average visitors to the Bangalore Park standing at 1500 per day and 1,227 for the Kochi Park (some days saw 4,000-5000 visitors). With higher pent-up demand, the company expects footfalls to improve hugely in FY2022, reaching close to FY2020 levels by FY2023.


Outlook


With a strong balance sheet and cash of ~Rs. 90 crore as of December, WHL is well-placed to exploit opportunities in the entertainment industry. We maintain a Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 227.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wonderla Holidays
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:47 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.