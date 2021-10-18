MARKET NEWS

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 815: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 815 in its research report dated October 18, 2021.

October 18, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With 190000 employees, it serves clients across six continents Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%


Outlook


We maintain BUY on strong deal momentum especially on large size deals We value Wipro at Rs 815 i.e. 29x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 18, 2021 03:42 pm

