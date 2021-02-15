Buy Wabco India; target of Rs 7350: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Wabco India

Wabco India (WIL) reported a strong Q3FY21 performance. Net sales were at Rs 566 crore, up ~29% YoY on the back of a healthy pick-up in CV performance across domestic and export markets. Margins improved 40 bps QoQ to 15.5%, with the performance being impressive as it encompassed ~450 bps QoQ decline in employee & other expenses as percentage of sales i.e. operating leverage benefits, with gross margins contracting ~420 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT was higher by 35% YoY to Rs 52 crore.

Outlook

We value WIL at Rs 7,350 i.e. 45x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 164/share, upgrading it from HOLD to BUY (earlier TP: Rs 5,220).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.