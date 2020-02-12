App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 780: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 Dolat Capital's research report on Voltas


The UCP segment saw a strong 14.7% YoY growth, with 10% margins, in Q3FY20. Although overall EBITDA and PAT were lower than our estimates, due to the projects business. VOLT maintained its market leadership at 24.3%, growing at 35% YoY, versus industry growth of 29% YoY in 9MFY20. The company is optimistic about maintaining its market leadership in the upcoming season and confident of sustaining 11% margins in UCP even in the highly competitive conditions. With the hope of a normal summer, increasing inverter share of RACs, better product offerings, the company’s leadership in RAC, and stable prices, we expect Voltas to report a sales and PAT CAGR of 13%/22% over FY19-FY22E. It is confident of gaining 10% market share and profit break even in FY24 in the Beko venture, in which it has recently started in-house manufacturing.


Outlook


Given the PAT miss in Q3FY20, we marginally lower our PAT estimates by 7% for FY20E We continue to like Voltas for its structural story of AC under-penetration. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of `780 valuing it at 32x for FY21E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Voltas

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.