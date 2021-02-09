MARKET NEWS

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:34 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Vinati Organics


Q3FY2021 results were weak with 6% miss in operating profit at Rs. 72 crore (down 13.1% y-o-y) due to higher cost (given commissioning of Butyl Phenol plant) and weak revenue mix (ATBS share at 38% versus 56% in Q3FY2020 and specialty products at 6% versus 17% in Q3FY2020). Management has guided for strong revenue growth of 20% each in FY2022 and FY2023 as its key ATBS segment has recovered to pre-COVID level and likely ramp-up of utilisation at Butyl Phenol plant. Thus, we expect a strong 29% PAT CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E. Amalgamation of Veeral Additives Private Limited (subject to NCLT approval) seems in right direction as it provides entry into antioxidants (AO – forward integration for Vinati Organics) with incremental revenue opportunity of Rs. 300 crore.


Outlook


We like Vinati Organics’ business (global market share of 65% each in IBB and ATBS), debt-free status, and solid return profile (RoE/RoCE of 23%/30%). Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on Vinati Organics with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,550.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:34 pm

