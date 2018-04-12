Buy Vedanta, target Rs 425: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"There is a significant potential for performance improvement post completion of project and capacity ramp up. We perceive it as prudent capital allocation. We have a buy rating with target price of Rs 425," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.
Sumit Bilgaiyan
We are quite bullish on Vedanta since 2017. The company is a conglomerate with presence in oil & gas, zinc‐lead‐silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power, largely in standalone business but in subsidiaries as well.Recently it has acquired Electrosteel Steels which is value accretive due to
USD 513 EV/tonne is significantly lower compared to recent transactions and acquisition cost is 30‐35 percent lower than capital expenditure incurred for 2.51 mtpa plant.
