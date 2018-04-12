App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vedanta, target Rs 425: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"There is a significant potential for performance improvement post completion of project and capacity ramp up. We perceive it as prudent capital allocation. We have a buy rating with target price of Rs 425," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sumit Bilgaiyan

We are quite bullish on Vedanta since 2017. The company is a conglomerate with presence in oil & gas, zinc‐lead‐silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power, largely in standalone business but in  subsidiaries as well.

Recently it has acquired Electrosteel Steels which is value accretive due to

USD 513 EV/tonne is significantly lower compared to recent transactions and acquisition cost is 30‐35 percent lower than capital expenditure incurred for 2.51 mtpa plant.

There is a significant potential for performance improvement post completion of project and capacity ramp up. We perceive it as prudent capital allocation. We have a buy rating with target price of Rs 425.

Disclaimer: The author is the founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #Vedanta

