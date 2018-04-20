Buy V-Guard Industries, target Rs 276: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

V-Guard Industries has been oscillating between Rs 200 and Rs 250 for the past four months. During this phase, V-guard formed a Symmetrical triangle pattern and is finally on the verge of breaking out of the same on the weekly chart.

The daily chart analysis indicates that the breakout has already happened which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

Rising volumes and relative strength further indicate that the momentum is likely to extend further. We expect the sock to make an attempt to rally towards its potential target of Rs 276 in the medium term.

The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL.