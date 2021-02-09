MARKET NEWS

Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 311: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 311 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries


V-Guard reported strong revenues and operating margins leading to 79.6% y-o-y growth in net profit which remained better than estimates. Management expects to get back on to the growth path with a rebound in business environment and highlighted that demand drivers remain healthy across businesses. Expect summer products to come back strongly with some pent-up demand. The company’s strong balance sheet, cash flow and reputed brand along with strong business fundamentals provide comfort in the present environment.


Outlook


We retain Buy on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with a revised PT of Rs. 311, considering its improving business operations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #V-Guard Industries
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:33 pm

