Buy V-Guard Industries: Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sumit Bilgaiyan

V-Guard Industries is a well-established operator in South India, it enjoys more than a 51 percent market share in voltage stabilizers. It also manufactures invertors and digital UPS systems, pumps, house-wiring

and low-tension cables, fans and electric and solar water-heaters.

The company recently made a foray into induction cooktops, switchgear and mixer-grinders. V-Guard Industries has steadily build it’s brand

through ad-spends and sales promotions and put emphasis on widening its distribution network which augurs well for its growth.

Further, expansion in the non-southern markets aided by product launches would be key growth drivers ahead. It has an asset-light model, outsourcing 60 percent of products sold.

Healthy return ratios and a cash-rich balance sheet are other positives. We maintain our buy rating on the stock .

The author is Founder, Equity99.