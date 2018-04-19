App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard Industries: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"Healthy return ratios and a cash-rich balance sheet are some of the positives. We maintain our buy rating on the stock," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Sumit Bilgaiyan

V-Guard Industries is a well-established operator in South India, it enjoys more than a 51 percent market share in voltage stabilizers. It also manufactures invertors and digital UPS systems, pumps, house-wiring

and low-tension cables, fans and electric and solar water-heaters.

The company recently made a foray into induction cooktops, switchgear and mixer-grinders. V-Guard Industries has steadily build it’s brand

through ad-spends and sales promotions and put emphasis on widening its distribution network which augurs well for its growth.

Further, expansion in the non-southern markets aided by product launches would be key growth drivers ahead. It has an asset-light model, outsourcing 60 percent of products sold.

Healthy return ratios and a cash-rich balance sheet are other positives. We maintain our buy rating on the stock .

Disclaimer: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #V-Guard Industries

