Buy USDINR; target of 75.90 - 76.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to consolidate in a range for the week. Yesterday it depreciated by almost 14 paisa and ended at 75.79 as headwinds due to US-China trade tiff and worries over a second wave of Coronavirus infection weighed on sentiments • The Dollar index navigated in a tight range near 99.5 levels as Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed was committed to keeping on supporting the economy.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.72 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.28% during the last session • As trade wars fear further escalated, the rupee along with other EM currencies came under pressure. However, looking at the overall data, we feel the rupee will remain in a range for the week.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 75.60-75.70 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.90/ 76.00 Stop Loss: 75.50 Support: 75.40/75.50 Resistance: 76.00/76.20

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.