App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.90 - 76.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct However, looking at the overall data, we feel the rupee will remain in a range for the week.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to consolidate in a range for the week. Yesterday it depreciated by almost 14 paisa and ended at 75.79 as headwinds due to US-China trade tiff and worries over a second wave of Coronavirus infection weighed on sentiments • The Dollar index navigated in a tight range near 99.5 levels as Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed was committed to keeping on supporting the economy.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.72 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.28% during the last session • As trade wars fear further escalated, the rupee along with other EM currencies came under pressure. However, looking at the overall data, we feel the rupee will remain in a range for the week.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.60-75.70Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.90/ 76.00Stop Loss: 75.50
Support: 75.40/75.50Resistance: 76.00/76.20
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 21, 2020 10:07 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.