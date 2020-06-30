Buy USDINR; target of 75.85 - 76.05: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to find strength despite weak equity markets and ended the day at 75.58, gaining more than 6 paise. After a positive opening, the rupee spent the rest of the session in a narrow range of 75.50-75.60 • The dollar index failed to sustain above 97.50 levels and lost some ground. It weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers after a coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese firm received approval for military use and a stronger-than-expected CNY fixing weighed on demand for haven assets.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee has been finding support near 75.35-75.40 levels (spot). We expect it to witness a fresh up move from these levels. Only a close below it may trigger further downsides in the currency pair • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.69 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 2.5% in the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 75.58-75.62 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.85/ 76.05 Stop Loss: 75.45 Support: 75.45/75.30 Resistance: 75.85/76.05

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.