Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.85 - 76.05: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee has been finding support near 75.35-75.40 levels (spot). We expect it to witness a fresh up move from these levels.

Representative image
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to find strength despite weak equity markets and ended the day at 75.58, gaining more than 6 paise. After a positive opening, the rupee spent the rest of the session in a narrow range of 75.50-75.60 • The dollar index failed to sustain above 97.50 levels and lost some ground. It weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers after a coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese firm received approval for military use and a stronger-than-expected CNY fixing weighed on demand for haven assets.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee has been finding support near 75.35-75.40 levels (spot). We expect it to witness a fresh up move from these levels. Only a close below it may trigger further downsides in the currency pair • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.69 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 2.5% in the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.58-75.62Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.85/ 76.05Stop Loss: 75.45
Support: 75.45/75.30Resistance: 75.85/76.05

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

